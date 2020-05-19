Coronavirus: Vallarta Supermarkets donates $10K worth of food to musicians, families in Boyle Heights

On Monday, Vallarta Supermarkets lent a helping hand to the tune of $10,000 worth of food donated to musicians and their families at Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights.
"There's a huge need for them to have food, and we thought it'd be a good opportunity to not only help out the mariachis but the rest of the greater community of Los Angeles," said Andrew Lewis with Vallarta Supermarkets.
Vallarta donated 500 bags filled with groceries to help people put meals on the table while waiting to get back to work.
