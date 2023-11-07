CA homeowner fatally shoots man allegedly trying to burglarize home, police say

A Vallejo homeowner fatally shot a man who was allegedly trying to burglarize their residence on Monday morning, according to police.

VALLEJO, Calif. -- A Northern California homeowner fatally shot a man who was allegedly trying to burglarize their residence on Monday morning, according to police.

Police say they were called to reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of Georgia Street in Vallejo just before 9:45 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect suffering from at least one gunshot wound at the home. Police say the man ultimately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Vallejo Fire Department.

MORE: Los Angeles homeowner gets in shootout with armed intruders

Los Angeles homeowner gets in shootout with armed intruders Terrifying surveillance video shows a masked intruder with a gun run up to the Mid City man as he was about to walk in his front door.

Witnesses said the suspect was burglarizing the residence when the homeowner fired at least one shot, according to police.

Vallejo police are investigating the shooting and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

If anyone has information about this case, please contact Detective William Carpenter at (707) 651-7146 or William.Carpenter@cityofvallejo.net, or Detective Daniel Callison at (707) 648-4533 or Daniel.Callison@cityofvallejo.net.

This is the 19th homicide in the city of Vallejo in 2023.