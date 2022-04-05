Pasadena to name new public stage after Van Halen, which formed in the city 50 years ago

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6825596" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Rock guitar legend Eddie Van Halen, who died Tuesday from cancer at age 65, and his bandmates all had deep roots in Southern California.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Fifty years after Van Halen formed in Pasadena, the city is paying tribute to the legendary rock band.The city plans to name the stage at a new park under construction the Van Halen Stage.The Van Halen family moved to Pasadena from the Netherlands in 1962. A decade later, Alex and Eddie formed their band and soon added singer David Lee Roth and then bassist Michael Anthony.The band went onto worldwide success, becoming one of the best-selling groups in rock history with more than 80 million albums sold.Eddie Van Halen died of cancer in 2020 at age 65 and the group officially disbanded.The city of Pasadena is building a new 1-acre park at 701 East Union Street between El Molino and Oak Knoll avenues, to be named after science-fiction writer Octavia Butler.The city held public outreach to solicit suggestions for the name of the new park, with the most popular suggestions being for Eddie Van Halen and Butler. Ultimately, city officials recommended naming the park for Butler and the performing stage not just for Eddie, but the entire band.The city council is expected to approve the new names Monday.Construction on the park is expected to be completed this summer.