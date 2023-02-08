WATCH VIDEOS

police shooting

Suspect shot by LAPD in Van Nuys; investigation underway

AIR7 HD was above the scene as the investigation began and captured a white pickup truck, riddled with bullet holes.

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 12:54AM
Police shooting in Van Nuys sends suspect to hospital
VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was shot by Los Angeles police in Van Nuys Monday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 4 p.m. near Victory Boulevard and Tyrone Avenue, according to police.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting, and the suspect's condition is currently unknown.

AIR7 HD was above the scene as the investigation began and captured a white pickup truck, riddled with bullet holes. There was also a handgun in a nearby driveway.

Police said the area will likely be closed off for a few hours. Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

