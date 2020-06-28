missing person

'Unidentified' remains found near area where soldier's remains discovered, sources say

KILLEEN, Texas -- Witnesses reported finding unidentified remains in a Killeen field on Saturday evening, according to police.

At 1:33 pm, officers were called to the 3400 block of Florence Road for an area check after people say they spotted remains while in the area.

KWTX-10 said the discovery was found within walking distance of the site where investigators found soldier Gregory Wedel-Morales' remains on June 19.

This information comes as search crews continue to look for missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen.

Guillen was last seen back in April, however, officials have not yet said if any of these cases were connected.

Detectives with the Homicide Unit have removed the remains and sent them to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for further review.

SEE ALSO: Missing soldier Gregory Morales' skeletal remains found near Fort Hood, mother says
EMBED More News Videos

Skeletal remains of a body were found near Fort Hood and belong to one of two missing soldiers.



Foul play suspected in death of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Wedel Morales

EMBED More News Videos

Skeletal remains of a body were found near Fort Hood and belong to one of two missing soldiers.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonkilleenarmybody part foundmissing womanmissing personbody found
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING PERSON
Search resumes for Texas soldier missing for 2 months
Sex harassment probe launched amid search for missing soldier
Missing soldier made sexual harassment claim: family
Reward increased for information on missing Fort Hood soldier
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: LA Pride 50th anniversary pays tribute to LGBTQ+ community
Man refuses to wear face covering at Runyon Canyon
Woman gets upset after asked to wear face mask at Trader Joe's in NoHo
OC Democrats call for John Wayne's name to be removed from airport
2 killed, 4 injured after shooting at Walmart distribution center near Redding
Dodgers outfielder arrested after found sleeping behind Florida airport
Newsom asks 1 SoCal county to shut back down
Show More
L'Oreal to remove words like 'whitening' from its skin products
COVID-19 update: Officials report 'significant increase' in 7-day average of new cases
Why is there a COVID-19 surge? Expert answers 5 questions
Over $67,000 raised for San Diego Starbucks barista in mask complaint
Video: Car nearly flips over, crashes into South Gate Carl's Jr.
More TOP STORIES News