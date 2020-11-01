Vegetation fire breaks out in Fontana area

The blaze in Jurupa Hills was deemed a three-alarm fire around 2:10 p.m, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
FONTANA: #SBCoFD OS vegetation fire Citrus, South of Jurupa. BE74 OS reporting well-established fire in Jurupa Hills. Fire mid-slope, light flashy fuels, slope driven, rapid rate of spread. Crew making access to initiate fire attack. 2nd alarm requested. pic.twitter.com/10DAcmyjHi— San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) November 1, 2020
The acreage of the fire was not immediately released.
Photos from the scene showed at least one helicopter performing water drops.
Fire official said there was no immediate threat to structures, and no injuries have been reported.
