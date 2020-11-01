Vegetation fire breaks out in Fontana area

Firefighters were battling a vegetation fire near Jurupa on Sunday afternoon. (San Bernardino County Fire/Twitter)

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters were battling a vegetation fire in the Fontana area on Sunday afternoon.

The blaze in Jurupa Hills was deemed a three-alarm fire around 2:10 p.m, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.



The acreage of the fire was not immediately released.

Photos from the scene showed at least one helicopter performing water drops.

Fire official said there was no immediate threat to structures, and no injuries have been reported.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated.
