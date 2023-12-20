LA public defender among 10 jailed Americans released from Venezuela in prisoner exchange

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles County public defender is among 10 jailed Americans who were released from custody in Venezuela in a prisoner exchange that freed a close ally of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and involves the extradition of a fugitive defense contractor who is at the center of a massive Pentagon bribery scandal.

Eyvin Hernandez was arrested in March 2022 after he tried to help a friend resolve a passport issue at the Colombia-Venezuela border, where he was accused of criminal association and conspiracy.

"He was asked to pay a bribe to cross into Venezuela and was then accused of being a spy," Rep. Young Kim, R-Orange County, said in July.

The prisoner exchange, announced by the Biden administration Wednesday, represents the U.S. government's boldest bid to improve relations with the major oil-producing nation and extract concessions from the self-proclaimed socialist leader. The largest release of American prisoners in Venezuela's history comes weeks after the Biden administration agreed to suspend some sanctions, following a commitment by Maduro and an opposition faction to work toward free and fair conditions for the 2024 presidential election.

A bipartisan resolution in Congress, led by Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove, had called for Hernandez's release.

"Eyvin Hernandez is my constituent. He is from Los Angeles. He is an angel from the city of angels, and it is time that we bring Eyvin home," Kamlager-Dove said at a press conference in front of the U.S. Capitol building in July.

The release of Alex Saab, a Maduro associate who was arrested on a U.S. warrant for money laundering in 2020 and long was regarded as a criminal trophy by Washington, is a significant concession to the Venezuelan leader. U.S. officials said the decision to grant him clemency was difficult but essential in order to bring home jailed Americans, a core administrative objective that in recent years has resulted in the release of criminals who once once been seen as untradeable.

The deal also guarantees the release of Hernandez and nine other Americans who had been held in Venezuela, including six who have been designated by the U.S. government as wrongfully detained.

"These individuals have lost far too much precious time with their loved ones, and their families have suffered every day in their absence. I am grateful that their ordeal is finally over, and that these families are being made whole once more," President Joe Biden said in a statement.

Venezuela's government described Saab as "a victim" of "illegal detention" and characterized his release as a "symbol of victory" achieved through the country's "peaceful diplomacy." The government, in a statement, urged the U.S. to remove all sanctions against Venezuela.

The agreement also will result in the extradition of Leonard Glenn Francis, the Malaysian owner of a ship-servicing company in Southeast Asia who is the central character in one of the largest bribery scandals in Pentagon history.

The 6-foot-3 Francis, who at one time weighed 350 pounds and was nicknamed "Fat Leonard," was arrested in a San Diego hotel nearly a decade ago as part of a federal sting operation. Investigators say he and his company, Glenn Defense Marine Asia, bilked the Navy out of more than $35 million by buying off dozens of top-ranking Navy officers with booze, sex, lavish parties and other gifts.

The case, which delved into salacious details about service members cheating on their wives and seeking out prostitutes, was an embarrassment to the Pentagon.

Three weeks before he faced sentencing in September 2022, Francis made an escape as stunning and brazen as the case itself as he snipped off his ankle monitor and disappeared. He was arrested by Venezuelan police attempting to board a flight at an airport outside Caracas, and has been in custody since.