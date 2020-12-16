Venice residents frustrated by multiple break-ins caught on camera

VENICE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Residents of a Venice neighborhood are growing frustrated over repeated break-ins onto their property.In one case, a homeowner says he's caught the same person on video breaking into his property multiple times.He says the issues began after a Los Angeles transitional housing shelter opened up nearby. Soon after, a homeless encampment sprung up as well.Neighbors say they've called police and L.A. City Hall, but nothing is changing.The homeowner, Steven Roth, says in some cases he's seen his stolen property in the homeless encampment.He and his neighbors are calling on more support from the city.