Suspect in custody after Ventura County chase; dog refused to leave side

A reckless driver was taken into custody Friday night after leading authorities on a chase in Ventura County, and his dog refused to leave his side during the arrest.

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- A reckless driver was taken into custody Friday night after leading authorities on a chase in Ventura County, and his dog refused to leave his side during the encounter.

California Highway Patrol officers began pursuing the suspect around 6:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a speeding driver.

He was heading westbound on Highway 126, making his way through Fillmore then through Santa Paula. At one point, he was seen swerving across several lanes.

Officers used a spike strip to slow down the suspect near Saticoy. That's where they were ultimately able to stop the vehicle and called on the suspect to surrender.

As the suspect got out of the vehicle, a large dog, which appeared to be a German Shepherd, hopped out seconds later.

As officers attempted to place the suspect in handcuffs, the dog refused to leave the suspect's side, following him wherever he went.

After nearly 30 minutes, the dog was ultimately placed back into the suspect's vehicle as officers apprehended the driver. A CHP officer with the department's K-9 unit was on scene to help.

The suspect, who hasn't been identified, was taken into custody.

It's unknown if he was armed. No injuries were reported.