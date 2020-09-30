Health & Fitness

Ventura County could soon move to red tier in state's color-coded system, allowing more businesses to resume indoor services

Ventura County could advance to a less restrictive COVID-19 tier in California's reopening framework next week.
Ventura County could advance to a less restrictive COVID-19 tier in California's reopening framework next week.

If the county can keep its coronavirus numbers down, the region could move from the most restrictive red tier into the red tier next Tuesday.

The move would mean businesses like restaurants, malls and gyms could reopen indoors with restrictions.

Schools could also opt for in-person classes after a 14-day waiting period.

Meanwhile, nearby Orange County was on track to move up from the red tier to the orange tier of the state's color-coded tracking system but did not advance on Tuesday, remaining in the red tier.

