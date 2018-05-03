Ventura residents hold rally after father's fatal stabbing

EMBED </>More Videos

Ventura residents held a rally on Thursday to demand action from the city after a father was stabbed to death in front of his family. (KABC)

By
VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) --
Ventura residents held a rally on Thursday to demand action from the city after a father was stabbed to death in front of his family.

About 100 people rallied at the Ventura Promenade to vent their frustration over what to do with the homeless there.

Two weeks ago, the situation turned violent. Anthony Mele, Jr. was having dinner with his wife and their 5-year-old daughter at the Aloha Steakhouse when, according to Ventura police, Jamal Jackson, a homeless man familiar with law enforcement, allegedly stabbed Mele in the neck. The victim died the next day.

"I think it comes down to that we're not taking care of our mentally ill, we're not taking care of the homeless situation, but I also do think that across the board that Ventura County in general is notorious for not upholding the laws," said resident Kim Cubero.

The rally was organized by the group Quality of Life-Ventura. They said they're going to gather data which includes crime stats and the number of homeless people in order to build a case to sue the city to do more for residents' safety.

"The cities are just, they're accepting the premise that the guys on the street want to get off, want to change their lives. No they don't. The ones that want to change their lives are off the street," said Paul White of Quality of Life-Ventura.

The group said that they plan on taking legal action if nothing, in their eyes, is being done about making the Ventura Promenade safer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbinghomelessrallyVenturaVentura County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Ventura residents demand action on homeless after fatal stabbing
Man stabbed in neck while dining w/ family in Ventura dies
Man holding daughter, 5, stabbed at Ventura restaurant
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News