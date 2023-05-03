Verizon customers across California report outage; company addressing issue

According to a tweet posted by the Verizon Support Twitter account, the company is aware of a problem and called it a "statewide outage" in a reply to a customer.

CALIFORNIA (KABC) -- Verizon customers across California reported a disruption in call service on Tuesday.

According to a tweet posted by the Verizon Support Twitter account, the company is aware of an issue on the West Coast and called it a "statewide outage" in a reply to a customer.

One Verizon user on Twitter said calls to landlines from a Verizon phone weren't going through, both in and out of state, while calls to cell phones worked fine.

Eyewitness News has reached out to Verizon for an update on the outage.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.