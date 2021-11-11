Veterans Day: Here's how Southern California is honoring those who served

One of the biggest events took place from the grounds of Forest Lawn in Hollywood Hills. The annual Veterans Day Celebration honored members of the U.S. military with a flyover, patriotic music, an invocation and benediction, a color guard and a wreath laying.
Over in Murrieta, people celebrated with a mile-long parade featuring representatives from all service branches, along with marching bands, military vehicles and city leaders.
The parade started in the city's Historic Downtown and finished at the Field of Honor, where full-size American flags were on display to honor military members, veterans, first responders, Medal of Honor recipients and those who died on 9/11.
Meanwhile, Palm Springs will host its 24th annual Veterans Day Parade. The parade will be at 3:30 p.m. beginning at Palm Canyon Drive and Ramon Road, then heading north on Palm Canyon and ending at Alejo Road, according to the city.
This year's theme is "Honoring All Who Served."
After the parade, the Palm Springs High School "Spirit of the Sands" band will perform a concert that will conclude with fireworks at the corner Palm Canyon Drive and Amado Road.
For those looking for something more relaxed, entry to Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park in La Quinta will be free for veterans and service members Thursday.
The park, located at 58075 Jefferson St., will be offering free admission to active-duty military personnel and veterans of the U.S. armed forces, National Guard and federal and state reservists from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, according to officials.
Valid proof of military service is required, and the offer applies to all occupants of vehicles containing current or former service members. Free admission also covers day use activities such as fishing.
Redondo Beach's Veterans Day Tribute will begin at 1 p.m. at Veterans Park. The keynote speaker is U.S. Air Force Col. Becky M. Beers, the garrison commander of the Los Angeles Air Force Base.
Supervisor Janice Hahn speak about "about our duty to veterans," an aide said. Senator Ben Allen, D-Santa Monica, and Redondo Beach Mayor Bill Brand are also set to speak.
A barbecue in the adjacent Elks Lodge parking lot will follow the tribute. The barbecue is free to all veterans and members of the military, police officers and firefighters. A $5 donation is requested from all others.
Apart from the events, veterans can get some deals at businesses across the Southland, including Porto's Bakery, which is offering a free veterans gift box.
City News Service contributed to this report.