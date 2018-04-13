Victims describe terrifying, violent robbery at Palmdale store

An 83-year-old customer and a pregnant store clerk described a terrifying ordeal when an armed man robbed a Palmdale convenience store. (KABC)

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
An 83-year-old customer and a pregnant store clerk described a terrifying ordeal when an armed man robbed a Palmdale convenience store.

Last week, Irene Dalton was standing by the cashier at Midway Market when a gloved, masked man charged into the store and grabbed the elderly customer by the neck. He pushed Dalton down to the ground, then demanded money from the terrified clerk, Asia Mehovic, a pregnant mother of three.

MORE: Armed suspect robbed same Palmdale store twice
Palmdale deputies are asking for your help to catch a violent armed robbery suspect who robbed the same store twice, with the same clerk working both times.


"All of a sudden, I was grabbed in the back and slung around and thrown behind the counter and he stepped over me and went after her. It was very traumatic with me being small and being thrown around like that. It shouldn't happen to people like us," Dalton described.

Authorities believe the same suspect is responsible for another robbery at the business back in November. In that incident, he pulled out a gun, struggled with a different customer and waved the weapon at Mehovic, who was working at the time as well.

"I am scared. I'm terrified. I'm pregnant, and everything just goes through my mind. Because I don't expect someone to come and just do that to us," Mehovic said.

The suspect got away with cash both times - about $3,000 in the last hit.

Both women, who spoke out Friday during a press conference held by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, were not seriously injured. They said they're afraid this robber will strike again.

The store is offering a $2,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest. Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has more information is asked to call the Palmdale sheriff's station at (661)2727-2400 or Crime Stoppers at (800)222-8477.
