The victims who died in a two-vehicle crash in Santa Ana on Sunday have been identified as four Orange County residents in their 20s and 30s.Police say the deadly wreck was caused by an impaired driver who was later arrested on felony DUI and four counts of murder.The people who died in the crash have been identified as: Jose Alberto Avila-Rosas, 31, of Santa Ana, who was driving the vehicle that was struck; and passengers Ziomara Zaragoza, 23, of Garden Grove; Antonio Alonso Santibanez, 23, of Orange; and Prisma Yuliana Montoya, 34, of Santa Ana.The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. near 4th Street and Tustin Avenue, Santa Ana police said.A black Jeep was traveling westbound on 4th Street and a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was traveling southbound on Tustin when the Jeep ran a red light.The vehicles collided and flipped multiple times, one of them bursting into flames, police said.An off-duty firefighter happened to be in the area at the time, along with his wife who is a nurse. They were able to put out the flames and render aid at the scene.The driver and three passengers inside the Chevy truck were killed, and the driver of the Jeep was transported to a nearby hospital initially in critical condition.Authorities said that 28-year-old driver, identified as Vincent Michael Calvo of Buena Park, appeared to be extremely impaired at the scene. He was later released from the hospital and arrested with bail set at $4 million.Police said surveillance video clearly shows the Jeep blowing through the red light and slamming into the truck.