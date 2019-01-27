Victorville teacher accused of molesting 14-year-old students

A teacher at Silverado High School in Victorville has been arrested and accused of molesting two 14-year-old students.Christopher Leo Foster, 53, was arrested Friday morning and booked at High Desert Detention Center for annoying/molesting victims under 18 years old.A school resource officer was informed of two 14-year-old female students reporting they had been inappropriately touched at the school.Detectives served a search warrant at Foster's home, where they seized several electronic devices as evidence.Victorville police believe there may be more victims.Anyone who believes they are a victim is asked to call the Victorville Police Department.