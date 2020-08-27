2-year-old stabbed, rushed to hospital in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- A 2-year-old child in Victorville was stabbed and rushed to the hospital Wednesday evening, according to authorities.The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said deputies responded to an apartment complex in the 15100 block of Kimberly Drive after receiving a call at about 7:12 p.m.The child was airlifted to a hospital. His condition is unknown.Authorities are investigating and said that no suspect is in custody at the moment.Further details were unavailable.