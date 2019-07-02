VIDEO: Boy, 4, falls through gap between train, platform in Australia

New heart-stopping video shows the moment a child falls between the platform and a train at a busy station.

The incident occurred at a station in Sydney, Australia.

In the footage, the 4-year-old is seen on the platform with his mom. As they move toward the train, the boy missteps and falls straight through into the gap.

Other riders jumped into action, alerting operators as they tried to pull him out.

Thankfully the boy is OK.

Officials released the video to warn parents about to platform safety ahead of summer vacation.
