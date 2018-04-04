VIDEO: Game Stop robbery caught on camera, LAPD searching for 'shaggy bandit'

Los Angeles police need your help in their search for a robbery suspect they've dubbed "the shaggy bandit." (KABC)

WEST HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles police need your help in their search for a robbery suspect they've dubbed "the shaggy bandit."

Surveillance video shows the man holding up a West Hills Game Stop store on March 25. The robber took off with $1,000 in cash and even more money's worth of video games.

Detectives think this may be the same suspect who robbed a post office in the area. The postal inspector has issued a $50,000 reward.

In the video he's seen driving a compact silver Kia with no license plates.

Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
