Los Angeles police need your help in their search for a robbery suspect they've dubbed "the shaggy bandit."Surveillance video shows the man holding up a West Hills Game Stop store on March 25. The robber took off with $1,000 in cash and even more money's worth of video games.Detectives think this may be the same suspect who robbed a post office in the area. The postal inspector has issued a $50,000 reward.In the video he's seen driving a compact silver Kia with no license plates.Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS.