VIDEO: Glendale theft suspect sought after ramming patrol car

Update: Chamlian Armenian School is on lock down. Police are still actively searching for the suspect. Keep your doors locked and call 911 if you see a male as described in the previous post wearing a blue flannel shirt with black pants. @MyGlendale — Glendale PD (@GlendalePD) August 21, 2018

A search is underway for a petty theft suspect in Glendale after he rammed a patrol vehicle and escaped police, authorities said.A petty theft was reported at a Vons store at about 10 a.m. near Pennsylvania Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. When officers arrived and tried to pull the suspect over, he did not stop and rammed into a patrol car, according to Glendale police.Another patrol vehicle tried to pin the suspect, but he maneuvered back and forth until he successfully freed himself and drove away. The white sedan did not get very far, but police said the suspect ran out and got away.A perimeter was set up near Boston Avenue and Foothill Boulevard as a search continued for the man, believed to be wearing a blue flannel shirt and black pants.Nearby Chamlian Armenian School was shut down as a precaution. No evacuations were in place, police said.