Video: Man goes berserk when bagel sandwich not ready fast enough in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say the customer attacked the worker, throwing food and other items at him.

Eyewitness News
BROOKLYN, N.Y. --
Police are looking for a man after his violent rampage at a Brooklyn deli, and it was all over a bagel.

The attack happened on Sunday around 4:30 a.m. inside the deli on Flushing Avenue in East Williamsburg.

Police said the customer attacked the worker, throwing food and other items at him after his cinnamon toasted raisin bagel with bacon, egg, and cheese didn't come fast enough.

"Make my cinnamon toast cinnamon raisin bagel with bacon, egg and cheese right now!" the suspect is heard screaming in surveillance video.

The victim suffered some bruising and swelling. He said the customer was drunk.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fightfoodbodegasurveillance videou.s. & worldNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
SoCal storm: More rain soaks region Thursday
Mudslide shuts down stretch of PCH in Malibu
Southwest flight skids off end of runway at Burbank Airport
Crash involving up to 13 vehicles blocks WB 60 in Moreno Valley
2 US warplanes crash off Japan coast; 1 dead, 5 missing
Texas bids Bush farewell with country music, funeral train
5 Freeway completely closed in the Grapevine as snow blankets area
Here are your Golden Globe Awards nominees
Show More
Baby ibuprofen recalled from CVS, Family Dollar, Walmart
Suspect arrested for pushing man under truck in downtown LA
Suspect ID'd in deaths of mother, daughter in Monrovia
Dog left paralyzed after apparently being thrown off Hollywood roof
Mass shooting threat at CSUN campus sparks investigation
More News