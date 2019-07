There's new proof that porch pirates are getting more daring, if not more reckless.New video shows a Florida thief stealing a package so big, he can't even get it into his car.At one point, he tries to move the front seat up to try to fit it in back. He even drops his shoulder and throws his body weight behind it to jam it in.As the homeowner comes out, the suspect jumps into the car and takes off.The big box contained about $1,200 worth of patio furniture.The suspect was eventually caught and arrested.