VIDEO: Realtor attacked by man at open house in Encino

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are attempting to find a man who assaulted a realtor during an open house in Encino Sunday afternoon.

Surveillance video shows when the man pushes the realtor and then stands over her she screams. The suspect then takes off.

The woman remembered seeing the man a week before at another open house.

When she stepped out onto the home's front porch, the man continued to ask her to take him back inside.

Several times during the confrontation, the man looked at a home security camera, which captured images of him, including his face.

The woman said the man appeared to become frustrated by her refusal to take him inside, and moments after shaking her hand, the man suddenly lurched forward and shoved the woman to the ground as she screamed.

The woman fell, hurting her back and suffering severe abrasions.

The man quickly took off on foot after the attack.

Detectives are asking for the public's help if anyone recognizes the man.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
encinolos angeleslos angeles countyattack
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 LAPD officers injured after patrol unit overturns in South LA
Climate change activists shut down Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood
Ventura County deputy accused of sexually assaulting female inmate
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Wilmington trailer park, police say
Are portable housing units part of LA homelessness solution?
Axe-wielding suspect allegedly damages multiple cars in OC neighborhood
Deadly shooting outside medical warehouse in Moreno Valley
Show More
Tanker hauling fuel catches fire, closes 405 lanes in Westchester
OC high school confirms racist taunting at football game
California the most diverse state in the nation, study says
South Pasadena calling in goats to work on fire-prone hills
Man jumps in front of train while holding daughter, police say
More TOP STORIES News