Exclusive video: Rehired LA sheriff's deputy attempts to break into woman's home

Mandoyan is the deputy whose rehiring is at the center of a conflict between Sheriff Alex Villanueva and the county Board of Supervisors.
The alleged victim, also a sheriff's deputy, used the video to make her case for a temporary restraining order against Mandoyan. In September of 2014, Mandoyan is seen on video allegedly trying to break into her apartment.
The woman, who was Mandoyan's ex-girlfriend, claims he once grabbed her by the back of the neck and pushed her face down into a couch. She recorded conversations in which you can hear a police radio in the background, and conversations that contained veiled threats.
Former Sheriff Jim McDonnell fired Mandoyan, a 10-year veteran of the department, after the allegations surfaced.
Villanueva's decision to rehire him has been challenged by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. They claim his rehiring was unlawful.
Villanueva has continued to defend Mandoyan, who volunteered on his campaign and was on stage with him when he was sworn-in as sheriff.
On Wednesday, the sheriff said he reviewed the case and found no evidence of domestic violence or attempted burglary. He says the board is trying to go after his authority to hire and fire his own employees.
A court case is set for June in the battle between Villanueva and the county.
An attorney for the sheriff has said that the department did not contact the alleged victim in making the decision to reinstate Mandoyan.
