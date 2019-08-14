South LA hit-and-run: Video released in search for driver who injured teen

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police hope new video released will help them find the hit-and-run driver who struck and dragged a 15-year-old boy in South Los Angeles.

The video shows a dark SUV stopped at 35th Street and Maple Avenue. The vehicle is seen narrowly avoiding crashing into the car that struck Roberto Diaz, who was riding his bike.

Police are trying to get in touch with the driver of that SUV, hoping that person might be able to provide them with new information on the car and driver they're trying to find.

The suspect vehicle is described as a blue Honda Accord or Civic.

Meantime, Diaz will be undergoing his sixth surgery tomorrow.

Doctors are hoping to be able to save his arm and leg.

MORE: Surveillance video shows teen being dragged by hit-and-run driver's car in South Los Angeles
EMBED More News Videos

Police say a teen was struck by a car and dragged 1,500 feet after the hit-and-run driver allegedly blew through a stop sign in South Los Angeles.



Police say Diaz was struck by the car and dragged 1,500 feet after the hit-and-run driver allegedly blew through a stop sign.

Diaz had just bought a soda at a nearby store when he was hit while riding his bicycle through a crosswalk in the area of Maple Avenue and 37th Street on Aug. 6.

Surveillance video at a store on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard captured the moment the 15-year-old dislodged from the vehicle.

Witnesses saw Diaz's bike flying into the air.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south los angeleslos angeles countyhit and runcrash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bullying incident leads to lawsuit against DTLA middle school
Teen girl shot, killed in Lancaster; brother a 'person of interest'
Outpouring of grief for CHP officer slain in 'horrific gun battle' in IE
VIDEO: Utah authorities rescue Riverside sisters after alleged abduction
Police: Man choked cat, force-fed it meth
Wildlife Waystation shutting down, exotic animals to be relocated
What we know about CHP Riverside shooting suspect Aaron Luther
Show More
Murrieta company has hand in building US military's F-35
Beverly Hills PD settles retaliation lawsuits
Pilot sues NetJets for saying she's too short to fly
Port Hueneme: Man kicks dog 15 feet into air
New breast cancer screening technology can reduce unnecessary biopsies
More TOP STORIES News