Video released of suspect in Westminster homicide

Westminster police released new surveillance video of a man wanted for the stabbing death of a woman in the area last month.The video shows the man vaping before officers say he stabbed 22-year-old Treeanna Nichols of Pasadena to death inside a hotel room at the Quality Inn in the 6600 block of Westminster Boulevard.Authorities responded to the hotel the night of Feb. 5 and found Nichols unresponsive in one of the rooms.Detectives are looking for the suspect and his vehicle, a late model four-door dark sedan.The motive and how the suspect knew Nichols is still under investigation.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Westminster police detectives at (714) 898-3315 ext 4572.