Video shows hit-and-run vehicle that took life of beloved mother in Encino

EMBED </>More Videos

Police on Thursday released new surveillance video that could help catch the suspect in the hit-and-run death of a young mother and beauty queen.

By and ABC7.com staff
ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Police on Thursday released new surveillance video that could help catch the suspect in the hit-and-run death of a young mother and beauty queen.

Evgeny Lavrentev fought back tears as he described his final moments with his wife Yana, who was struck in Encino on Saturday and died from her injuries just days later.

"I went to her, I fell down in the road and when I saw her, at that moment I did not even recognize her already," he shared.

Yana, a wife and mother of two small children, was active in the community and studying for her Ph.D. She had spent the evening with her husband at a friend's surprise birthday party.

"It was our last dance," Evgeny said.

RELATED: Family mourns loss of mother killed in Encino hit-and-run
EMBED More News Videos

A mother of two was run down in an Encino crosswalk over the weekend, and her loved ones are asking the public for help to catch her killer.



A group left together, and Yana was the first to step into the crosswalk on Ventura Boulevard. She was hit and then run over. The driver never stopped.

"She just flew up and then he hit her - or she. The driver hit her twice," said friend Yaroslava Markov.

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public's help and releasing a video of the silver SUV that killed Yana. It's described as a possible silver 1996 to early 2000 Toyota 4-Runner.

Her now widower is calling the driver a "robber."

"He just stole her from us, from me, from my family, from all of our friends," the victim's husband said.

Yana's children, ages 4 and 6, still don't know what happened to their mother. Their father is working with a psychologist on the best way to tell them she is gone.

"It's very hard to tell two children that their mother is now an angel in heaven praying for them and is not going to come home and tuck them in," said family friend Julia Karobkoff.

A GoFundMe page is set up to help Yana's family. To donate, visit gofundme.com/help-for-yana039s-family.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runwoman killedtraffic fatalitiessurveillance videoEncinoLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Family mourns loss of mother killed in Encino hit-and-run
Top Stories
VIDEO: OC deputy punches man repeatedly during arrest
Sheriff's deputy critically wounded in Adelanto shootout
Portland spoils LeBron's debut with 128-119 win over Lakers
OC DA's race grows more contentious
Terranea resort in RPV facing sexual-harassment allegations
Alleged UCLA sex assault suspect sought by police
Dodgers vs. Brewers: NLCS Game 6 preview
Couple visits 6 Disney parks on 2 coasts in 1 day
Show More
Lottery winner running for Congress in OC
Woman struck by Amtrak train in Chatsworth
Musical 'Dear Evan Hansen' comes to LA's Ahmanson Theatre
Cool Kid Heydrich Chavarria volunteers at church to help students, families
Sheriff's deputies investigating death of woman in Palmdale
More News