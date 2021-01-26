Owner torched his New York restaurant after COVID shutdown, investigators say

ASTORIA, Queens -- A restaurant owner in Queens, New York, has been arrested for allegedly trying to set his own business on fire after the restaurant had been closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Investigators say 54-year-old Asif Raja set the fire in several locations inside his restaurant, but the sprinkler system knocked the flames down.

It happened back in August at the business on Steinway Street in Astoria.

Only after an ongoing investigation did FDNY fire marshals, working with NYPD and ATF as part of a task force, identify it as an arson.

MORE: Long Beach restaurant hit with citations for ignoring COVID rules
EMBED More News Videos

California health officials lifted the statewide regional stay-at-home order Monday, which comes as a huge relief to restaurant owners who are struggling to stay afloat after the original restrictions went into effect nearly two months ago.


The crime was captured by surveillance video.

Raja has been charged with one count of arson, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in federal prison with a maximum sentence of 20 years if convicted.

"We are extremely grateful that no one was injured during this incident and for the collaboration between all the law enforcement agencies involved in bringing this individual to justice," said Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro in a statement.

Raja will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's office in Brooklyn.

MORE: 167 cited after Super-Spreader Task Force breaks up underground party
EMBED More News Videos

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department continued to crack down on super-spreader events, citing or issuing warnings to more than 200 people at an underground party in South L.A.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkbuilding firebusinesscoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldarsonsurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA lifts regional stay-at-home order. Here's what that means for SoCal
CA lifts stay at home order, will announce change in vaccine eligibility stages soon
Father and daughter electrocuted in Panorama City
How COVID-19 unemployment could impact your taxes
LAUSD head says teachers should be vaccinated before schools reopen
CA launches vaccine notification pilot website in LA, SD counties
Snow closes part of Grapevine, snarls traffic through Cajon Pass
Show More
Tribal members say 'This Land is Your Land' at inauguration diminished history
Budweiser skipping the Super Bowl for first time in 37 years
Virus-sniffing dogs to be used to screen NBA game attendees
'WandaVision' songwriters share hidden meaning behind show's theme songs
Rain triggers mudslides in recent burn area of Silverado Canyon
More TOP STORIES News