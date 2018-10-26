Surveillance video shows person of interest in shooting death of Yucaipa model in Georgia

EMBED </>More Videos

Police in Georgia have released new surveillance video showing a person of interest in the death of a model from the Inland Empire.

ATLANTA (KABC) --
Police in Georgia have released new surveillance video showing a person of interest in the death of a model from the Inland Empire.

Police said Kelsey Quayle crashed her car earlier this month while driving to work in Atlanta. It wasn't until she was taken to the hospital, that they realized she'd been shot.

MORE: Yucaipa family seeks answers after model who moved to Atlanta is shot in neck while driving
EMBED More News Videos

An Inland Empire woman's family has been left devastated after she was shot while driving to work in Atlanta.


The 28-year-old was shot in the neck. She died two days later.

Police think she was hit by random gunfire, and investigators say the man in the newly released surveillance video was involved in an altercation in the area.

Quayle had just moved to Georgia from Yucaipa in August. A GoFundMe account was set up to assist Quayle's family.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
woman killedwoman shotsurveillance videou.s. & worldGeorgiaYucaipaSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Model who moved from IE to Atlanta shot while driving to work
Top Stories
1 in custody in connection with suspected mail bomb campaign
What we know about pipe bomb scare suspect Cesar Sayoc
Glendale, Hoover homecoming game canceled after brawl
Dodgers vs. Red Sox: World Series Game 3 preview
Water out of thin air: Malibu couple's device wins $1.5 million
Police: Woman shoots, kills suspected kidnapper amid chase
Shoplifting suspect fires gun in IE market
Man fatally struck by vehicle in Santa Ana
Show More
Sheriff's deputies investigating 2 fatal shootings in Lynwood
Candidates for Northern LA's 25th District take debate stage
Ice-T accused of toll evasion, arrested at GWB
Mimi Walters and Katie Porter face off in OC's 45th District race
Bomb squad investigates suspicious item near Feinstein's West LA office
More News