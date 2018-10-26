ATLANTA (KABC) --Police in Georgia have released new surveillance video showing a person of interest in the death of a model from the Inland Empire.
Police said Kelsey Quayle crashed her car earlier this month while driving to work in Atlanta. It wasn't until she was taken to the hospital, that they realized she'd been shot.
MORE: Yucaipa family seeks answers after model who moved to Atlanta is shot in neck while driving
The 28-year-old was shot in the neck. She died two days later.
Police think she was hit by random gunfire, and investigators say the man in the newly released surveillance video was involved in an altercation in the area.
Quayle had just moved to Georgia from Yucaipa in August. A GoFundMe account was set up to assist Quayle's family.