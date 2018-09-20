VIDEO: Suspects break into Dodgers' Yasiel Puig's Encino home

Video shows the moment suspects broke into Los Angeles Dodgers' player Yasiel Puig's home in Encino while he was away. (Los Angeles Police Department/YouTube)

By ABC7.com staff
ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Surveillance video shows the moment suspects broke into Los Angeles Dodgers' player Yasiel Puig's home in Encino.

The footage was captured on Puig's home security system.

Police say the men broke into the Dodgers player's home Tuesday night. The Dodgers played the Colordao Rockies that night with Puig being alongside his teammates.

The men allegedly ransacked the home and dragged a safe down a flight of stairs, causing $10,000 in damage.

It is reportedly the fourth time Puig's home has been broken into.
