VIDEO: Suspects sought in robbery attack at South Los Angeles 7-Eleven

Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects in a robbery and attack at a 7-Eleven in South Los Angeles.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Detectives on Saturday are asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects in a robbery and attack at a 7-Eleven in South Los Angeles.

The incident happened exactly two weeks ago at the store on Normandie Avenue.

The victim was pushed to the back of the store, where he was surrounded, police said. One man punched the victim in the head while the others took his wallet, a gold chain and his shoes.

The attackers then took off in a gray compact vehicle.

If you recognize these men or their getaway car, you are asked to call crime stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
