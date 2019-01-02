VIDEO: 14-year-old driver runs red light and slams into car, killing woman inside

Newly released video shows deadly crash involving 14-year-old driver

HOUSTON, Texas --
New video shows the moments where a 14-year-old driver in Houston crashed into a car, killing a 45-year-old woman inside the vehicle.

Authorities have since charged the 14-year-old with murder. The wreck happened Tuesday on Aldine Mail Route Road near Aldine Westfield.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the 14-year-old and two other teens getting chased by another driver before the crash. Authorities say the teens damaged that driver's vehicle by throwing eggs at it. The driver allegedly flashed a semi-automatic handgun at the teens.

In the video, you see the GMC Acadia, driven by the 14-year-old, run through a red light and smash into a woman's Ford F-150, killing her.

Bystanders are spotted running to the crash to help the victims as smoke rose from both vehicles.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez identified the woman killed as 45-year-old Silvia Zavala.

Deputies say the driver who was allegedly chasing the teens has been identified and located and is cooperating with the investigation.

The 14-year-old has since been booked in the county juvenile detention center.

Deputies are investigating a deadly crash involving three teens, a prank that went wrong and a driver who allegedly chased them with a gun.

