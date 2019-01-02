EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5002191" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Deputies are investigating a deadly crash involving three teens, a prank that went wrong and a driver who allegedly chased them with a gun.

New video shows the moments where a 14-year-old driver in Houston crashed into a car, killing a 45-year-old woman inside the vehicle.Authorities have since charged the 14-year-old with murder. The wreck happened Tuesday on Aldine Mail Route Road near Aldine Westfield.Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the 14-year-old and two other teens getting chased by another driver before the crash. Authorities say the teens damaged that driver's vehicle by throwing eggs at it. The driver allegedly flashed a semi-automatic handgun at the teens.In the video, you see the GMC Acadia, driven by the 14-year-old, run through a red light and smash into a woman's Ford F-150, killing her.Bystanders are spotted running to the crash to help the victims as smoke rose from both vehicles.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez identified the woman killed as 45-year-old Silvia Zavala.Deputies say the driver who was allegedly chasing the teens has been identified and located and is cooperating with the investigation.The 14-year-old has since been booked in the county juvenile detention center.