VIDEO: Victorville suspect punches deputy, grabs gun and fires at her during altercation

By
A San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy narrowly escaped serious injuries during a deputy-involved shooting Victorville, which was captured on dramatic video that shows the suspect aiming gunfire at the deputy as she tried to get away.

The shooting occurred just before 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday in front of homes in the 13000 block of Cabazon Court, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Cellphone video shows the deputy in some kind of struggle with the suspect. During the scuffle, two shots can be heard going off, then the deputy is seen getting off the ground and running away from the suspect.

The suspect also stands up armed with a gun, begins walking toward her, and fires at the deputy at least twice. It's unclear if the gun was taken from the deputy during the altercation or if he already had it.

Moments later, several units with the sheriff's department arrive on scene, get out of the patrol units, and several gun shots can be heard.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. The deputy was injured but was not shot.

Meantime, there was a second deputy-involved shooting about 6 miles away near Heatherdale Road. Sheriff's officials said the two were completely unrelated.
