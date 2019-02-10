FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) --New video provided by a witness shows the moment dozens of good Samaritans attempted to lift a truck and help pedestrians who were stuck under a truck in Fullerton.
The chaotic scene comes right after a 22-year-old suspect struck 10 people on a sidewalk and then crashed into a palm tree, leaving some victims trapped underneath the vehicle as it began to smoke and catch fire.
Authorities said the incident happened around 1:45 a.m. Sunday in the area of 100 West Santa Fe Avenue. When authorities arrived, they learned a red Toyota Tacoma drove up on the sidewalk, striking 10 pedestrians before crashing into the tree.
Officers joined the good Samaritans and eventually lifted the truck enough to free the pedestrians who were trapped.
Witnesses said the ordeal started as an altercation, when a group surrounded the truck and demanded the driver get out. Sohrab Gill, who took the witness video and helped in lifting the truck, said the driver had tried to get away, hit the car in front of his truck, then panicked and tried to flee in his vehicle.
Nine of the 10 victims were rushed to trauma centers, where injuries ranged from moderate to life-threatening and the victims ages ranged from 18 to 49.
Authorities said hundreds of people were on the sidewalk at the time of the crash as they left an area of about 60 bars and restaurants that were nearing closing time.
The driver was later identified Christopher Solis, of Anaheim. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and DUI causing great bodily injury.
Anyone with more information or who may have additional cellphone video that can help the investigation is urged to call the Fullerton Police Traffic Bureau at (714) 738-5313.