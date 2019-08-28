Video: Woman intentionally smashes Mercedes into parked car at Hollywood taco truck

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Hollywood taco truck was the backdrop for plenty of drama.Video captured by bystanders shows a woman knock a plate of food out of another person's hand.She then gets into a Mercedes and starts violently backing into a parked car, over and over.It happened Saturday night near the corner of Western and Lexington Avenues.A group of people were nearby, standing and watching just feet away.The Mercedes eventually pushed the other vehicle out of the way, and the driver took off.The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the incident.