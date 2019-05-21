Video shows woman swiping expensive guitars from OC vintage music shop

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Catching this thief would be music to the ears of workers at Imperial Vintage Guitars in Orange.
Surveillance video shows the woman exchanging guitars on the wall.
Moments later she's running out the front door holding a Gibson and another guitar.
A clerk ran after her, but she was able to get away.
The owner of Imperial says those guitars she's holding are worth about $10,000 each.
