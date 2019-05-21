Video shows woman swiping expensive guitars from OC vintage music shop

By ABC7.com staff
ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Catching this thief would be music to the ears of workers at Imperial Vintage Guitars in Orange.

Surveillance video shows the woman exchanging guitars on the wall.

Moments later she's running out the front door holding a Gibson and another guitar.

A clerk ran after her, but she was able to get away.

The owner of Imperial says those guitars she's holding are worth about $10,000 each.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
orangeorange countytheftmusicsurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Show More
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
More TOP STORIES News