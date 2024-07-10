WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Video shows man smash windows of several Canoga Park businesses, church

Jaysha Patel Image
ByJaysha Patel KABC logo
Wednesday, July 10, 2024 12:01AM
Man smashes windows of several Canoga Park businesses, church
Police are searching for a man who smashed the windows of several businesses overnight in Canoga Park.

CANOGA PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are searching for a man who smashed the windows of several businesses overnight in Canoga Park.

Four businesses and a church located at the intersection of Canoga Avenue and Sherman Way were vandalized around 11:48 p.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Video shows what appears to be a man in a dark-colored hoodie smash windows with a long object.

Police said nothing appeared to be stolen.

"It's sad to say but it's not surprising that it happened just because you do see things like that happen more and more nowadays," said Christian Figueroa, an employee at one of the businesses that was vandalized.

The motive for the vandalism is unclear.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW