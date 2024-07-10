Video shows man smash windows of several Canoga Park businesses, church

CANOGA PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are searching for a man who smashed the windows of several businesses overnight in Canoga Park.

Four businesses and a church located at the intersection of Canoga Avenue and Sherman Way were vandalized around 11:48 p.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Video shows what appears to be a man in a dark-colored hoodie smash windows with a long object.

Police said nothing appeared to be stolen.

"It's sad to say but it's not surprising that it happened just because you do see things like that happen more and more nowadays," said Christian Figueroa, an employee at one of the businesses that was vandalized.

The motive for the vandalism is unclear.

Watch the video above for the full report.