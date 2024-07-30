Rams star Cooper Kupp talks high expectations for new season, working out with Puka Nacua

Rams star receiver Cooper Kupp talked about the team's expectations and his relationship with fellow receiver Puka Nacua.

WESTCHESTER, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Rams enter the 2024 season with high expectations after reaching the playoffs last season in what was expected to be a rebuilding year.

As the Rams kick off another week of training camp, star receiver Cooper Kupp sat down with ABC7's Rob Fukuzaki to talk about the team's expectations and his relationship with fellow receiver Puka Nacua.

Kupp explained that what's said outside the team's locker room doesn't exceed their own expectations.

"Our expectations are for ourselves. Our standards are set within the walls of our building," he said.

Kupp expects a big season and he's taken well to being a mentor for Nacua, who is coming off a stellar rookie season.

"He's going to be a better football player than he was last year, and that's all you can do," Kupp said.

Watch the video above for the full report.