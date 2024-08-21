GiGi's Playhouse opens Simi Valley location, offers free programs for those with Down syndrome

GiGi's Playhouse now has over 60 locations across the country. It all started with a mom's promise to her little girl, Gigi. "I made a promise to her that day that I was going to change the way the world saw her and all of her friends with Down syndrome. And that was it. Sixty playhouses later, the Simi Valley community has helped me keep that promise to her."

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Ventura County's first GiGi's Playhouse broke ground after four years in making. The new Simi Valley center offers educational and support programs for people of all ages with Down syndrome and their families.

"This is huge for our community, because most individuals with Down syndrome need lots of extra things that are not supported in all ways," said Kirsten Riddick, board president of Simi Valley Board of Directors. "Not all families can afford a lot of the extra things that people need."

The Ventura County location is California's fourth GiGi's Playhouse, with two other SoCal spots in Orange County and San Diego.



All the programs are volunteer run, from one-on-one tutoring to fitness and vocational training, and are available from prenatal diagnosis through adulthood.

With over 60 U.S. locations, the story behind the first playhouse started with a promise to a daughter named Gigi.

"I made a promise to her that day that I was going to change the way the world saw her and all of her friends with Down syndrome. And that was it," said Nancy Gianni, founder and chief belief officer of the organization. "Sixty playhouses later, the Simi Valley community has helped me keep that promise to her."

Down syndrome is the least federally funded major genetic condition despite being the most frequent chromosomal disorder, according to the Global Down Syndrome Foundation.

While the nonprofit offers online services for families to learn from, many families can benefit from GiGi's free in-person programs.



"They actually have a program for littles that I'm excited for because she's in programs with typical kids," said Desiree Chung. "So to have a program of kids her age, I'm so excited to see her."



The Chung family says it's nice to find a community that already understands all the unspoken challenges and joys.



"It can be a little bit isolating, you know. We didn't know our daughter had Down syndrome when she was born," said David Chung. "So it's been difficult to navigate and figure out what it's like to have a child with Down syndrome and also have a child who has a sibling with Down syndrome."

For more information, visit www.gigisplayhouse.org.