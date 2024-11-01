Dodgers-Yankees World Series ratings highest since 2017

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- This year's World Series matchup between the teams from the two biggest TV markets brought in big ratings.

The games averaged 15.18 million viewers each, the highest since the Dodgers played the Houston Astros in 2017. The average for that seven-game series was 18.9 million.

This year's deciding Game 5, in which the Dodgers fought back from a 0-5 hole to win 7-6, brought in 18.6 million viewers. That was the most for a single game since 2019, when the Nationals beat the Astros in Game 7.

In the Los Angeles-area market, about 21% of all homes were tuned in to Game 5.