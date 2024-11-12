Forest Lawn holds moving Veterans Day ceremony, including spectacular military flyover

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Forest Lawn held its 65th annual Veterans Day Celebration Monday with a spectacular salute to the American armed forces. The cemetery honored members of the United States Military with a flyover, a wreath laying and more.

"Well kids you've got to understand that a lot of people lived and died for this country and freedom isn't free," said Army veteran Richard Wagner.

"We have to remember all the sacrifices that our brothers, sisters, grandfathers for this land to be free," said fellow Army veteran Jesse Perez.

