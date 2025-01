Crews make positive progress in battle against Palisades Fire

Video from AIR7 showed the progress made by fire crews who are actively fighting the Palisades Fire.

After five days of one of the most intense firefights in Los Angeles history, crews have made positive progress against the Palisades Fire.

Video from AIR7 showed hotspots glowing in the hillside just above Mandeville Canyon, but no evident flare up nor smoke.

The Palisades Fire has burned 26,654 acres. At least five people have died in relation to this fire.

