Hughes Fire smoke shrouds Castaic neighborhoods

CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) -- Smoke from the Hughes Fire shrouded a neighborhood near Castaic Lake Wednesday, making the atmosphere appear like night sky in the early afternoon hours.

The intersection at Lake Hughes and Ridge Route roads, which is within the mandatory evacuation zone near Castaic Lake, was filled with first responders as they directed traffic for evacuating residents.

