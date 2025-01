Family rushes to protect home, pack ahead of evacuation

The family was understandably anxious, as their relative recently lost his home in the Eaton Fire.

CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) -- A family in Castaic grabbed a hose and wetted down their car and property as they prepared to flee their home amid the Hughes Fire.

Their relative recently lost his home in the Eaton Fire, as did some of their friends who live in the Pacific Palisades to the Palisades Fire.

In their neighborhood, located near Pine Crest Place and Ridge Rte. Drive, deputies were going door to door to urge residents to evacuate.

