Anaheim Fire & Rescue mobilizes during red-flag warning

The latest Red Flag warning affecting SoCal has fire crews in Orange County mobilizing.

Anaheim Fire and Rescue Chief Patrick Russell knows very well the risk the strong winds pose.

"When we get winds like this, Fremont Canyon, and some other areas blow pretty hard into Anaheim," Chief Russell said. "Anaheim has very large wildland urban interface area. And like I said, we've had several large fires throughout the years."

Strike teams are prepositioned throughout the city in fire prone areas.

Chief Russell said, "They can be extremely hard to fight. They can be very dangerous for our citizens to evacuate and all of our firefighters that are out there trying to combat the fires."

Extra firefighters and resources are ready to go in case something were to spark.

"It's a huge strain to do what we do, but they always put their hand in the air to volunteer to help," he said.

After the deadly fires in LA County, Jamie Stevenson and her family are fully aware of the danger.

"The way that it was just jumping from one spot to the next to the next in more of the flat areas and not in the wilderness kind of area woods area really kind of made it a little bit more clear for us that this really can happen anywhere," Stevenson said.

They're making sure loved ones are paying attention to weather conditions and staying safe.

She said, "Talked to my parents about really making sure that they have a plan of being able to get out if they need to."

Chief Russell urges people to have a plan in place which includes having a bag ready to go, an escape route and communicating with neighbors.