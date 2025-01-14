Police officer Erin Kreho on the power of motherhood

CHICAGO -- Erin Kreho describes herself as a highly-skilled multitasker, a talent she's had to pick up while juggling a successful career in law enforcement and a career at home as a mother to two children.



Between multitasking, problem-solving and providing compassionate care, Kreho says the skills required as a mother and as a police officer overlap more than someone might think.



"I think that being a mom has prepared me for police work. I have tremendous amounts of patience that I would not have without my children, and I'm used to solving problems all day long."



Like Morgan Gillory on ABC's "High Potential," Kreho's journey to a career in law enforcement wasn't entirely conventional.



Before joining the Chicago Police Department five years ago, Kreho served as a labor support and postpartum doula. She helped new moms in her community manage their emotional and physical well-being for 11 years, a true testament to her dedication to care.



On ABC's "High Potential," Kreho says she sees how motherhood and love for her community shape Morgan's approach to her work, too.



"She's managing the needs of three other humans," Kreho says. "And she still wants to go above and beyond to help others. I think that is just quintessential motherhood. She cares about other people."



As for reaching her highest potential, Kreho says it all comes down to doing the best you can each day.



"When we wake up and we meet our kids with love and care, we are absolutely achieving our highest potential, at least in that moment. And if we can take some of that love and care that were bringing to our children and we can bring it out into our communities, then all the better. I don't know what could be more important than that."



