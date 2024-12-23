Bloom never fades: Tour NYC's last shop making fabric flowers

Welcome to M&S Schmalberg, where for 108 years, the art of fabric flower-making has been passed down through four generations.

Welcome to M&S Schmalberg, where for 108 years, the art of fabric flower-making has been passed down through four generations.

Welcome to M&S Schmalberg, where for 108 years, the art of fabric flower-making has been passed down through four generations.

Welcome to M&S Schmalberg, where for 108 years, the art of fabric flower-making has been passed down through four generations.

NEW YORK -- In an unassuming building in New York's Garment District, the seventh floor holds a secret, a greenhouse of sorts, a workshop where flowers bloom from the hands of artists.

These aren't your typical flowers. they don't need water, they don't wilt, and some have been gracing gowns for longer than most of us have been alive

Welcome to M &S Schmalberg, where for 108 years, the art of fabric flower-making has been passed down through four generations, where even the equipment seems to tell a story.

Back then, some 150 fabric flower makers lined the streets of New York. Today, they are the last ones in the fabric flower game.



