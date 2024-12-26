Winds of change: Second City expands into Brooklyn

The theater's improv and sketch training program brings world-class instruction to a top-class venue in one of New York's trendiest neighborhoods.

The theater's improv and sketch training program brings world-class instruction to a top-class venue in one of New York's trendiest neighborhoods.

The theater's improv and sketch training program brings world-class instruction to a top-class venue in one of New York's trendiest neighborhoods.

The theater's improv and sketch training program brings world-class instruction to a top-class venue in one of New York's trendiest neighborhoods.

WILLIAMSBURG, BROOKLYN -- The comedy theater that gave some of film and TV's funniest comedians their start has a new home in New York City. The Second City has come to Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The theater's improv and sketch training program brings world-class instruction to a top-class venue in one of New York's trendiest neighborhoods.

Jordan Savusa is one of the theater's mainstage performers. He says improv is a special "art form that brings communities together. Literally, we're making stuff up in front of a group of people. And we don't know what we're going to say until we say it."

The Second City Training Center is open to students interested in learning things they see on the mainstage. Savusa says the training can have a deep impact beyond comedy, explaining that some "people take improv classes just to work on their listening, or agreeing as if you're just having a conversation like we're having now."

The theater hosts live shows Wednesday through Sunday and also on Mondays.

