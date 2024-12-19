K1 Speed gets you behind the wheel and racing like a pro in a high-speed go-kart

K1 Speed in Burbank offers thrilling indoor kart racing for all ages. With safety in mind and friendly competition, it's the perfect family outing.

BURBANK, Calif -- Ever wanted to feel the rush of being a race car driver? If you're looking for an adrenaline-packed activity or a unique family outing, look no further than K1 Speed Indoor Kart Racing in Burbank!

This thrilling indoor track lets you race against friends, family, or fellow speed enthusiastsall while staying safe and secure in your high-speed kart.

Test your driving skills and try to achieve the fastest lap times, which can come down to tenths of a second when racing against others.

While it may look fun, dont be fooled, navigating these speedy karts can be a bit of a workout.

Take it from participant Jeff Cross, who discovered how intense the experience really is. "My back is sore, and I play soccer three days a week and a bunch of other sports," he said. "This uses different muscles."

But while it can be a little tough, drivers of all ages love zooming around the track. Aria Dueas and her sister Zoey had a blast when they stopped by the Burbank location.

"This was fun, this feels great, I feel like I can do this a lot," said Aria.

When brothers Hunter and Maverick Howell were asked if they felt scared racing on the track, Maverick had a quick response: "Not really, no."

Give K1 Speed a try and cross the checkered flag feeling like a pro!

For more information visit: https://www.k1speed.com/burbank-location.html



K1 Speed Indoor Kart Racing

960 Chestnut St.

Burbank, CA 91506