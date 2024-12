Rose Parade floats line up for judges as they vie for 2025 Float Awards

The beautifully adorned Rose Parade floats lined up to be judged on Tuesday as they vie for the coveted 2025 Float Awards.

The beautifully adorned Rose Parade floats lined up to be judged on Tuesday as they vie for the coveted 2025 Float Awards.

The beautifully adorned Rose Parade floats lined up to be judged on Tuesday as they vie for the coveted 2025 Float Awards.

The beautifully adorned Rose Parade floats lined up to be judged on Tuesday as they vie for the coveted 2025 Float Awards.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- The beautifully adorned Rose Parade floats lined up to be judged on Tuesday as they vie for the coveted 2025 Float Awards.

Watch Jaysha Patel's full report in the video above.